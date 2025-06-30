Arsenal is now hours away from a new bid for defender

Arsenal have made progress in their pursuit of Cristhian Mosquera after reaching a personal agreement with the Valencia defender. The Gunners are pushing to reinforce their defence ahead of the new season and have identified the centre-back as one of their top targets.

Mosquera has been on the radar of several clubs after a strong campaign in La Liga, and Arsenal have now taken a significant step by convincing the player of their project. Although Valencia rejected an initial bid, Arsenal are expected to return with an improved offer.

Player agrees to terms as Gunners prepare second bid

The defender is now understood to have agreed to join Arsenal, with terms between the club and the player finalised. Talks with Valencia remain ongoing, but the Gunners are confident of getting a deal done soon.

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal are preparing a fresh approach for Mosquera and hope to reach a full agreement with Valencia in the coming days. The Spanish club have so far stood firm but may be forced to reconsider if the new bid matches their valuation.

Mosquera’s potential arrival would add depth to the Arsenal backline and provide competition across the defensive positions. His performances last season earned him praise, and the Gunners believe he fits both the short-term and long-term needs of the squad.

Long-term prospect or short-term solution?

While Mosquera is highly rated, there are reasonable questions over whether he can immediately adapt to the demands of the Premier League. Arsenal are still aiming to challenge for the title and domestic trophies, so any new signing must be capable of contributing from the outset.

This pursuit reflects Arsenal’s continued strategy of blending youth with experience, but some supporters may question whether signing another developmental player is the right move given the team’s recent near-misses in major competitions.

Nevertheless, with terms agreed and the player keen to make the switch, attention now turns to Valencia’s final decision. The coming days will determine whether this deal becomes another smart piece of business or a drawn-out summer saga.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…