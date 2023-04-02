Arsenal is now in a good position to sign Brazilian wonderkid

Arsenal is making progress in their bid to beat Barcelona to sign Vitor Roque.

The Brazilian youngster has been one of the finest teenagers in the world over the last year and did well in the latest youth competition for his country.

He has openly confessed his love for Barcelona and the Catalans were believed to be leading the race for his signature before now.

However, he could now move to Arsenal as it seems Edu’s hard work will pay off for the Gunners.

The director has been working hard to convince the player’s entourage that he will enjoy life at the Emirates.

UOL has now revealed the Gunners lead the race, as the player seems open to the idea of starting out in England.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Barcelona to sign a player is never easy and Edu should be praised if he helps us seal the deal and add Roque to our squad.

The attacker will be a good member of our squad, but he might not get enough game time because of the competition for a place at the Emirates.

But he is unlikely to accept playing for our U21s because he is already playing senior team football back in Brazil.