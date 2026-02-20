Arsenal is now in a three-horse race for Bundesliga man

Arsenal continue to monitor Nathaniel Brown, and a summer move for the defender could now be a realistic possibility. Brown has been regarded as one of the finest defenders in the Bundesliga for some time, attracting attention from several leading European clubs.

From the first half of this season, Arsenal have been linked with a move for him, with the Gunners emerging as one of the clubs showing serious intent. Despite already possessing several left-backs within their current squad, many of whom are considered among the best in England, they remain keen on Brown’s profile and potential.

Arsenal Maintain Strong Interest

In recent weeks, Brown has further enhanced his reputation by delivering impressive performances whenever selected. His consistency and development have continued to catch Arsenal’s attention, reinforcing their long-standing admiration. The club’s recruitment team appear to value his technical ability and defensive awareness, qualities that could strengthen their options on the left side of defence.

Although Arsenal’s interest is evident, they are not alone in tracking the player’s progress. Competition from domestic rivals could complicate any attempt to secure his signature at the end of the campaign.

Premier League Rivals Also Monitoring

As reported by Bild, Manchester City and Liverpool are also keen on the defender. Both clubs have been gathering information regarding his development and would consider adding him to their respective squads once the season concludes.

This emerging competition sets the stage for a potentially intense transfer battle. Any move for Brown is likely to test the ambition and pulling power of the interested parties, while also reflecting their broader recruitment strategies.

Brown’s continued progress suggests he could adapt well to the Premier League. However, with multiple top English clubs monitoring his situation closely, Arsenal may face a significant challenge in winning the race for his signature when the transfer window opens.