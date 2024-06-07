Arsenal is now in a three-horse race for Juventus star

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs keen on signing Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa.

With a year left on his contract in Turin, Juventus has been slow to offer him a new contract.

Chiesa has struggled at Juve, primarily due to being played out of position, and there’s no guarantee that the next Juventus manager will hand him his preferred role.

As he prepares for Euro 2024 with the Italian national team, it seems Juventus is open to selling him this summer.

Several clubs have been waiting for this opportunity, and a report on Tuttojuve claims Arsenal is now one of his suitors.

Mikel Arteta’s side is indeed looking for new players. However, with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard still in the squad, some fans may not see the need for a new left winger.

Despite this, the report suggests they are in the same race as Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Newcastle is currently his most serious suitor, but Chiesa might opt for a move to a bigger club like Arsenal over the Magpies.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chiesa has been one of the finest European football attackers and did well at Euro 2020.

But his spell at Juve has not been good enough, and we need a better player because signing him is risky.