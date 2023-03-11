Arsenal is now in a three-horse race for Premier League midfielder

Romeo Lavia has been a revelation at Southampton this season since he moved there from Manchester City.

The youngster has delivered some mature performances for the Saints and might be with them for only a single season.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for the midfielder ahead of the summer when Mikel Arteta is expected to strengthen his group.

The Spaniard has done well with young players and at 19, Lavia fits into the profile of exciting signings Arsenal has been making lately.

The Belgian will be in good company if he moves to the club and might be a better backup for Thomas Partey.

However, Football Insider reports that Manchester United and Chelsea also want to add him to their squad and both clubs are prepared to add him to their group.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lavia is one of the exciting members of the Soton squad and will be an excellent addition to our squad if we add him to the group.

But competition from United and Chelsea will make it hard for us to seal the deal in the summer.

Both clubs have the resources and managers who also trust young players, but if we win the league, we might become too attractive for him to reject.

