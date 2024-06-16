Arsenal is now in a three-horse race for Xavi Simons

Arsenal has shown interest in signing Xavi Simons since last season, following his impressive loan spell at RB Leipzig.

PSG owns the Dutchman, who has now returned to his parent club, but he faces limited opportunities for playing time and is once again linked with a potential move away.

Simons is one of the most exciting young attackers in Europe, having also had successful spells at PSV.

Arsenal, known for having some of the most promising talents in the Premier League, continues to seek players who can strengthen their squad further.

Simons’ performance over the past few seasons has caught the attention of several top clubs. PSG is expected to loan him out again, despite not being available for a permanent transfer.

According to a report by Express Sport, Arsenal’s interest in Simons is strong, but they face stiff competition from Manchester United and Manchester City. Both clubs are impressed with his development and might push PSG to consider selling him.

This competition highlights Simons’ rising profile and the high regard in which he is held by Europe’s elite clubs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Simons has been one of the finest attackers around in the past two seasons, and we should consider signing him if he is available for a permanent deal.

ADMIN COMMENT

