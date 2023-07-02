Arsenal is now interested in another West Ham player

Arsenal has been engaged in talks with West Ham regarding the signing of Declan Rice, and it appears that the Gunners may not stop there in terms of acquiring Hammers players.

While securing Rice’s services would undoubtedly enhance Arsenal’s squad, it seems that the North London club has also entered the race to sign Ben Johnson. Express Sports has reported that several clubs, including Arsenal, have expressed interest in the versatile 23-year-old full-back.

Johnson is known for his exciting abilities on both flanks, providing versatility to any team he joins. His age aligns well with Arsenal’s long-term squad-building plans, making him an attractive prospect for the Gunners.

However, it is worth noting that other clubs are also vying for Johnson’s signature and may compete with Arsenal to secure his services. It remains to be seen which club will ultimately secure his transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Johnson is an exciting player to add to our squad and is young enough to be moulded into a top professional.

But he may struggle to play at the Emirates straight away and that could open the door for his other suitors.

