Arsenal is now keen on bringing Serie A star back to England

Arsenal have identified Ademola Lookman as a potential signing as they continue efforts to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. With ambitions to compete for the Premier League title and other major honours in the next campaign, the Gunners are expected to make several key additions during the upcoming transfer window.

The club anticipates the departure of some current players, and one area in need of reinforcement is the attack. Arsenal are actively seeking forwards who can consistently deliver goals and influence games with decisive individual performances. Among the names under consideration, Lookman has emerged as a standout option due to his proven ability to perform on significant occasions.

The Nigerian international played a pivotal role in Atalanta’s success last season, notably scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League final, an achievement that demonstrated his quality and composure on the biggest stage. His performances have not gone unnoticed, and he is widely expected to leave Atalanta when the current campaign concludes.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Arsenal are now among the clubs interested in securing his signature. The Gunners view him as a player capable of changing the outcome of matches with moments of individual brilliance, and they are prepared to make a strong effort to bring him to the Emirates.

Lookman’s ability to influence high-stakes games makes him an attractive prospect for a team aiming to compete at the highest level across multiple competitions. Should he complete a move to Arsenal, he would bring added depth and versatility to Mikel Arteta’s attacking options, while also offering the potential to deliver in critical moments throughout the season.

Given the increasing competition for his services, Arsenal will likely need to act decisively if they are to win the race for his signature. However, their ambition and the opportunity to play for a club pushing for major honours could prove persuasive factors as they look to make Lookman a key part of their plans moving forward.