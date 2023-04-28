Arsenal is now keen to cash in on in-form loanee

One of the biggest surprises of the season in European football is Folarin Balogun as he shines on loan at Reims in France.

The Arsenal youngster struggled on loan at Middlesbrough and the Gunners were not expecting much from him when he was sent to France.

Balogun has exploded at Reims and is now on the radar of top clubs around the continent.

Arsenal is looking to add a new physical striker to their squad, which suggests they will not give a chance to him next season.

The striker has demonstrated he is first-team material, so Arsenal must field or offload him when the term finishes and they probably will choose the latter way to deal with the situation.

A report via Sport Witness reveals Mikel Arteta’s side is now open to selling Balogun more than ever.

It reveals they expect to get a good sum from his departure when this campaign finishes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has been in fine form in France and deserves a first-team chance, but it remains unclear if that will happen at the Emirates.

Arsenal has several players on their books who will score goals next season, so cashing in on the New York-born forward is the best thing to do.

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta (including discussing Man City) at subscribe to JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…