Arsenal is now leading Italian giants in the race for Serie A star

Arsenal is now ahead of Juventus in the race to sign Riccardo Calafiori as the defender returns to Bologna.

He was the star defender for Italy at Euro 2024 and continued his fine form from the season, where he led Bologna to Champions League qualification.

The Azzurri defender has remained one of the best players in his country, attracting interest from several top clubs.

This includes Juventus and Chelsea, which have both tracked him for months. He had even committed to joining Juventus to play under Thiago Motta.

Bologna previously did not want to sell him, but after his impressive Euros performance, they are now open to his departure and believe he can bring in a significant transfer fee.

Although he would love to play for Juventus, a Daily Mail report claims the defender is now closer to a move to Arsenal than to the Old Lady.

This is because the Gunners are willing to meet Bologna’s asking price, and they have more financial flexibility than the Italian giants.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calafiori will have the final say on his future, and Italian players do not always enjoy playing outside their top flight, which could be a blow for us.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…