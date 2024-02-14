Arsenal is now leading the race for £80million Premier League star

Arsenal is facing competition from several top clubs in the race to sign Ivan Toney at the end of this term, but the Gunners remain in a strong position.

With a need for a striker, Arsenal was expected to secure one in the last transfer window, but financial constraints hindered their plans. Toney, who recently returned from a long ban, is already showcasing his skills, attracting interest from various clubs.

The English striker’s excellent form for Brentford has heightened the competition among clubs vying for his signature. Despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, among others, a report on Football Insider indicates that Mikel Arteta’s side is currently leading the race.

Brentford acknowledges that this might be Toney’s final season with them, providing encouragement to Arsenal. The Bees are hopeful of making around £80 million from his potential sale.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney has been one of the best attackers in the Premier League this term, and he will improve our team further than it is now.

He will be 28 next month, and therefore it is unlikely he will have much resale value, which may see Arsenal hesitate in signing him.

