Arsenal is now leading the race for £80million Premier League star

Arsenal is facing competition from several top clubs in the race to sign Ivan Toney at the end of this term, but the Gunners remain in a strong position.
With a need for a striker, Arsenal was expected to secure one in the last transfer window, but financial constraints hindered their plans. Toney, who recently returned from a long ban, is already showcasing his skills, attracting interest from various clubs.
The English striker’s excellent form for Brentford has heightened the competition among clubs vying for his signature. Despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, among others, a report on Football Insider indicates that Mikel Arteta’s side is currently leading the race.
Brentford acknowledges that this might be Toney’s final season with them, providing encouragement to Arsenal. The Bees are hopeful of making around £80 million from his potential sale.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Toney has been one of the best attackers in the Premier League this term, and he will improve our team further than it is now.
He will be 28 next month, and therefore it is unlikely he will have much resale value, which may see Arsenal hesitate in signing him.
It really comes down to the Gaffer and how he wants his team to play on the pitch. Does Arteta even want a new striker in the Summer?
Personally I think we need a better finisher in the striker position; neither Jesus, Havertz, or Nketiah are clinical enough to capitalize on the numerous chances we create.
We don’t necessarily need to speed 100 million (or 80 million in the case of Toney) to improve the striker position; merely employ a better finisher to improve our attack. Sure it may be costly, but no need to spend 80-100 million.
With a new addition Jesus can help cover Saka on the right wing as well as striker, and some of Havertz’s best performances have been up top leading the line.
A true B2B midfielder is needed also in my opinion, and both positions can be improved if players are sold to fund the additions. For example, Partey, Tierney, Nketiah, Vieira, to help balance the books.
Am really hoping this story has no legs.
This guy is a complete no no. He talks anyhow showing a great deal of disrespect to his club in public and has done it severally. Add to that he’s going to be over 28 in the summer and we could get a better, younger striker than him, and you see it makes no sense.
I didn’t even mention that he would be too expensive
Forget Toney. He is not world class over the past 3 years.
There is however 4 world class players that have been linked to Arsenal due to contract issues, that have proven them selves over at least the past 3 years, and they are: 1. Mbappe,, 2 Santiago Geminez,, 3 F De Jong,, 4 Joshua Kimmich. The only player outside this group that is probably available at a reasonable price that is a world class defensive midfielder according to Rice is Fulham’s João Palhinha who usually gets the better of Rice every game, and that’s saying something.
Any of those 5 players would improve Arsenal to the next level, and unlike Toney, they have proven themselves over 3 years as consistently the best at what they do, and would hand Arsenal the title. Forget overpriced Toney, who would be a free agent in 2025 if he was smart to hold on. Arsenal should aim higher for the worlds best, who due to contract issues would be available at a discounted price. Edu wake up and smell the coffee, Tottenham and Liverpool have already enquired about these players, do not miss out again, like you did with Mac Alister and Madison that was brought on the cheap.
I sincerely hope we do not buy Toney for a number of reasons which should be evident to fans and pundits alike.Apart from the ludicrous fee suggested for a 28year old, his inclusion would effectively change the way we play in that he lacks the touch and mobility needed for us to create chances by our quick interpassing game in the final third.Toney is a good target man who thrives on long balls and crosses which are a feature of the way Brentford attack.Arsenal play with two inverted wingers who are charged with filling the spaces created by Jesus and Havertz running off the ball.Neither Martinelli nor Saka can cross on the run with their weaker foot so the service to Toney would be limited to long balls from the likes of White or Zinchenko when they find space on the flanks.I do not want Arsenal to change our tactics , which despite the clamour for a central striker, have produced goals and have put us in with a real chance of breaking the domination of Man City.Our priorities in the next transfer window should be a left back and at least one quality central midfielder or box to box operator.
Sorry to repeat but just to add that Unless Smith Rowe can stay injury free, he will be sold in the summer. There was talk about Toney or Douglas Louis coming in.
