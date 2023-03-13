Arsenal is now leading the race for English midfielder

Arsenal and Chelsea hold a strong interest in Declan Rice, but the Gunners have pulled ahead in the race.

Mikel Arteta will bolster his squad with a new midfielder in the summer and Rice has been one of the top men on their shortlist.

West Ham is prepared to cash in on the England international, which has made several clubs show an interest in a move for him.

This means Arsenal will not find it easy to add him to their squad, but a report on The Guardian has revealed that the Gunners are leading the race ahead of Chelsea.

It claims the Blues’ latest spending and the possibility of not qualifying for the Champions League means it will be hard for them to compete for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the finest midfielders around now and the Englishman will make us much stronger if we add him to our squad.

It is great that Chelsea is struggling to compete with us, but that does not mean the race will be easy.

We still have to do a lot of work because new suitors could join the race before the season ends and make the pursuit more complicated.

