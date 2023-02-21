Arsenal is now leading the race for Premier League star

Arsenal is in a race with several clubs to sign Declan Rice and the England star is almost certain to leave East London in the summer.

Rice has improved in the last few seasons and has been one of the consistent performers in the English top flight.

He would have just a season left on his current deal in the summer and has refused to extend his contract with the Irons.

This is a clear sign that he wants out and a report on Football Insider reveals he is most likely heading to Arsenal.

The report claims the midfielder is an important target for Mikel Arteta’s side and they are working hard behind the scenes to make the move happen, which has given them the advantage over others at the moment.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is a very talented boy and explains why many clubs have him on their radar and it will take a lot of work to persuade him to join us.

However, if we win the Premier League this season, we become even stronger favourites and the midfielder could help us retain the crown in the next campaign.

West Ham would be delighted that many clubs are chasing the 24-year-old because an auction will fetch them good money.

