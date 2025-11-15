Arsenal is now leading the race for top Bundesliga attacker

Arsenal have emerged as one of the clubs interested in signing Karim Adeyemi, with the German forward reportedly open to a move to the Emirates. This could mark Adeyemi’s final season with Borussia Dortmund, as he appears increasingly receptive to the prospect of joining the Premier League. While he has had opportunities to leave BVB in previous transfer windows, he is now more willing to explore a move, attracting interest from several top European clubs.

Previously, Manchester United were considered frontrunners in the race for Adeyemi’s signature, but recent developments suggest that Arsenal have now overtaken them. The Red Devils’ struggles compared with Arsenal’s current form appear to have influenced the forward’s preference, with the Gunners presenting a more compelling proposition both on and off the pitch.

Transfer Dynamics and Arsenal’s Strategy

Both Premier League sides recognise the potential benefits of acquiring Adeyemi, and reports indicate that they will be actively pursuing him. For Arsenal, a move for the German star could align with broader squad planning, particularly if the club decide to allow Gabriel Martinelli to depart at the end of the season. Adeyemi’s arrival would provide a direct boost to their attacking options, offering versatility, pace, and goal-scoring ability to complement the existing forward line.

According to Football365, Arsenal have now pulled ahead of Manchester United in the race for Adeyemi, and should he be given the choice between the two clubs, he is expected to select the Gunners as his next destination. This development highlights the increasing appeal of Arsenal for high-profile targets, demonstrating that the club’s recent performances and ambitions are helping to attract top talent.

Prospects for a Summer Move

While discussions about a potential January transfer have been mooted, it appears more likely that Adeyemi will complete a move in the summer rather than during the mid-season window. This would provide both the player and the club with additional time to prepare for his integration, ensuring a smoother transition into Arsenal’s tactical setup and squad structure.

A summer transfer would also allow Arsenal to plan strategically for the 2025–26 campaign, potentially reshaping their forward line while maintaining balance across the squad. With Adeyemi reportedly favouring a move to the Emirates, the coming months will be pivotal in finalising what could become one of the most significant signings for the Gunners in recent seasons.

