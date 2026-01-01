Arsenal is now looking to add a Dutch midfielder to their squad

The Netherlands has long been regarded as one of the leading producers of elite midfield talent, and Arsenal may soon benefit from that reputation. The Gunners continue to cast their net across the globe as they search for players capable of enhancing the quality and depth of their squad, both now and in the years to come.

Arsenal’s recruitment strategy places strong emphasis on identifying young players who are already performing at a high level. The younger the standout performer, the greater the likelihood the club will consider a move. In that context, Kees Smit has emerged as a player of serious interest. The midfielder currently plays for AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch top flight and has shown steady and impressive development over recent seasons.

Arsenal focus on future midfield options

Smit has attracted widespread praise for the maturity and consistency of his performances. His progress has not gone unnoticed, and Arsenal believe he could develop into an excellent addition to their midfield department. Although the Gunners already boast several high-quality midfielders, the club is keen to plan ahead and ensure long-term stability in key areas of the pitch.

This forward-thinking approach has driven Arsenal to monitor Smit’s situation closely. According to Team Talk, Arsenal has been following his development for some time, and there is a genuine belief internally that a deal could be possible.

Strong competition from Europe’s elite

However, securing his signature will not be straightforward. Several of the world’s biggest clubs are also tracking Smit’s progress, including Manchester United and Real Madrid. Arsenal would feel confident about their chances of beating United in a direct transfer battle, given their recent progress and clear sporting project.

Madrid’s interest, though, represents a more serious concern. Their reputation and pulling power at the highest level mean Arsenal may need to act decisively if they are to turn their long-standing admiration of Smit into a successful transfer.