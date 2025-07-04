Arsenal is now more confident that they will sign striker soon

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the signing of Viktor Gyokeres this summer, with the Swedish striker believed to have prioritised a move to the Emirates. Discussions have taken place between the Gunners and the player’s representatives, as Mikel Arteta’s side continues their efforts to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Earlier in the window, Arsenal had also expressed interest in Benjamin Sesko, engaging in talks with both his camp and that of Gyokeres. However, as pre-season approaches, the club are under pressure to finalise their striker plans and is now understood to have chosen to pursue Gyokeres more seriously. This decision appears to be based on the progression of negotiations and the growing complications involved in securing Sesko.

Sporting Club open to sale as Arsenal talks progress

Sporting Club are reportedly willing to sanction the sale of Gyokeres this summer and has held discussions with multiple interested clubs, including Arsenal. The striker is currently scheduled to report for pre-season training with Sporting next week, although it is believed that his preference would be to begin that preparation with Arsenal instead.

The Gunners are said to be making significant progress in talks and are looking to finalise the move in the coming days. With the season fast approaching, time is of the essence, and the club are keen to avoid any further delays in strengthening their squad in key areas.

Arsenal confident despite competition

As reported by Football Insider, Arsenal are now very confident that they will secure the signature of Gyokeres, despite interest from several other clubs. The club have been working on this potential deal for some time, and there is a growing sense that their persistence is about to pay off.

Having made the forward a priority target, Arsenal are expected to intensify their efforts to complete the transfer swiftly. The striker’s willingness to join the club could also play a role in accelerating the process, as they seek to conclude the matter well before the season begins.

