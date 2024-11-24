Arsenal is now only the second Premier League club with 2,000 top-flight wins

Arsenal has reached an extraordinary milestone by securing their 2,000th top-flight victory following their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, as reported on the Club’s website. This achievement solidifies the Gunners’ status as one of the most successful and enduring clubs in English football history.

This accomplishment comes as the club continues its push to reclaim the Premier League title after a 20-year drought. Despite falling short to Manchester City in the past two campaigns, Arsenal has shown tremendous growth under Mikel Arteta. The manager has reinvigorated the squad with a mix of experienced talents and young stars, building a team that is not only competitive but also capable of breaking records.

As of now, Arsenal is second only to Liverpool in the all-time list of top-flight wins, with the Reds boasting 2,068 victories. However, Arsenal’s trajectory under Arteta suggests they could close this gap in the coming seasons. The manager has overseen a remarkable turnaround at the club, winning a significant percentage of his matches in charge, which reflects the team’s upward trajectory.

This milestone is not just a number; it represents decades of consistency, success, and an unyielding commitment to excellence. Arsenal’s rich history of domestic dominance, particularly under legendary managers like Herbert Chapman, George Graham, and Arsène Wenger, has paved the way for moments like this.

Looking forward, Arsenal has an opportunity to build on this record by translating their consistency into silverware. Competing across four fronts this season—the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup—the Gunners have the chance to end their trophy drought and add to their illustrious history.

Reaching 2,000 wins is a testament to the club’s legacy and ambition. If Arsenal can sustain their current form and capitalise on their momentum, more records and trophies are undoubtedly on the horizon. This is a proud moment for the club and its fans, but it also sets the stage for even greater achievements.