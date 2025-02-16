Arsenal is now out of the running for a player they followed for a long time

Arsenal is one of the clubs that have been linked with a move for Xavi Simons over the last few seasons as he continues to develop into a top player.

The Dutchman is now permanently a player for RB Leipzig, but it is widely expected that he will leave the club at the end of this season. Arsenal previously viewed him as a key attacking midfield target, believing he could significantly improve their squad. His technical ability, creativity, and potential made him an attractive option for the Gunners.

However, it seems that Arsenal’s interest in Simons has cooled, and they are unlikely to step up their pursuit of him when the summer transfer window opens. The club appears to have shifted its focus to other areas of need, and the possibility of signing Simons is looking increasingly unlikely.

Arsenal are not the only Premier League club that has followed Simons’ progress. According to Mundo Deportivo, a number of top clubs remain keen on securing his signature, including Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool. These clubs have maintained their interest in the midfielder, and it seems likely that he will move to one of them at the end of the season.

This leaves Arsenal on the outside looking in, with Simons now a much less realistic target for the Gunners. While he is undoubtedly a talented player, his style of play is somewhat similar to that of Martin Odegaard, making it difficult to envision him fitting into the Arsenal team without disrupting the balance of the midfield.

Furthermore, with his potential cost likely to be high, Arsenal may feel that investing in a player who might not always feature regularly in the starting lineup is not a wise move. Given the competition from other top clubs and the question marks surrounding his fit within the squad, it seems unlikely that Simons will be heading to the Emirates in the near future.

In the end, while Xavi Simons is a fine midfielder, his price and the tactical fit could make a move to Arsenal unfeasible. The Gunners are likely to look elsewhere as they continue to strengthen their squad in other areas this summer.