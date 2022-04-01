Arsenal is now prepared to battle Premier League rivals for revitalised midfielder

Philippe Coutinho has been so good in the last few weeks, and it seems they made the Premier League for him.

He has had the best times of his career in the competition, and his return to form at Aston Villa has proven that.

Barcelona will be delighted as well, not because he can now make an impact on their team when he returns, but because they will almost certainly find a new home for him now.

Villa can make his transfer permanent for a fee, but are they big enough to keep the former Inter Milan teenager?

Perhaps not, and that could see them miss out on his signature to Arsenal. The Gunners could secure a return to the Champions League this season and will need top talents to make progress in the competition.

A report via Sport Witness claims they have identified Coutinho as a creative force they can add to their team for it to get better.

They will battle the Villans for his signature, and they should win if they secure a return to the UCL.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Coutinho might enjoy working with Steven Gerrard, but he would still likely choose a move to a top club like Arsenal over staying put at Villa.

That hands us an advantage, but we can only add him to the squad if Mikel Arteta is certain the Brazilian will fit in at the Emirates and will make important contributions to the team.