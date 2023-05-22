Arsenal is now prepared to listen to offers for underperforming player

Rob Holding stepped in for the injured William Saliba for a number of games and that was a good opportunity for the Englishman to prove his worth and silence his critics.

However, he could not fill the shoes of the French defender and Arsenal struggled with him in the team.

Jakub Kiwior eventually took his place, which was a clear sign that Holding does not belong in the current Arsenal team because he is not good enough.

The Gunners seem to agree with this assessment and Football Insider reveals they are now open to cashing in on him.

The report claims Arsenal will listen to offers for Holding when the transfer window reopens as they seek to add new men to their group at the end of this campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Holding has played under the last three Arsenal managers and still does not inspire confidence when he wears the Arsenal shirt.

The defender is an average player and we need more than average players to make progress as we have done in this campaign.

He would do well at a low-level club, and we hope one presents a good offer for his signature in the summer.

