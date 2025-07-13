Arsenal is now prepared to make an offer to close the deal for defender

Arsenal’s initial offer for Cristhian Mosquera was turned down by Valencia, but the Gunners remain determined to add the young defender to their squad. Mikel Arteta has tracked Mosquera for some time and sees him as a player who can improve the team at the Emirates.

The first bid Arsenal made was below Valencia’s asking price of 20 million euros. Los Che are firm on receiving a good fee for the player, so Arsenal must increase their offer to have a chance of securing his signature. The club is reportedly preparing to return with a better proposal. According to a report on Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal’s new offer will come closer to what Valencia wants, but it remains unclear whether an agreement will be reached.

Mosquera has already agreed on personal terms with Arsenal, showing his eagerness to join the Premier League club. The defender is seen as a promising talent who could add depth to Arsenal’s backline and contribute to the squad’s long-term development.

Mosquera’s Potential Impact at Arsenal

The arrival of Mosquera would provide Arsenal with additional defensive options, which is essential for the team’s ambitions this season. With Mikel Arteta focusing on strengthening the squad, adding a young and talented player like Mosquera fits the club’s vision of building a competitive team capable of challenging for honours.

His ability to adapt and grow within Arsenal’s system will be crucial. The club believes he has the qualities to thrive in the Premier League and help solidify the defence moving forward.

Negotiations Continue as Arsenal Pushes Forward

Discussions between Arsenal and Valencia are ongoing, with both sides motivated to find a deal. Arsenal’s improved offer shows their serious intent to sign Mosquera, while Valencia remains keen to get a suitable fee for their player.

The transfer would be a significant move in Arsenal’s summer recruitment, signalling their commitment to reinforcing key areas. With Mosquera ready to make the move, the Gunners will aim to conclude talks swiftly to integrate him ahead of the new season.

