Arsenal is now prepared to sell loanee permanently

Arsenal is now considering the permanent sale of Nuno Tavares as he faces challenges securing playing time at Nottingham Forest. The Portuguese left-back had a successful loan spell with Olympique Marseille last season, featuring in over 30 competitive games for the French team.

However, Tavares has struggled for playing time at Nottingham Forest, leading to reports suggesting a potential departure from the Premier League side in the current transfer window. Olympique Marseille has reportedly expressed renewed interest in him.

A report from The Sun reveals that Arsenal is now open to the idea of selling Tavares permanently. The Gunners do not anticipate significant improvement from the player, and it is suggested that he may have played his last game for Arsenal. Initially hoping for improvement during his loan spell, Arsenal is now willing to explore the possibility of a permanent move for Tavares, believing that he could find a suitable suitor.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares is not good enough for us, and his spell at Forest might be a clear indication that he is not good enough for any Premier League club as well.

The earlier we offload him, the better it will be for us because his value reduces with each poor spell he has away from the club.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace by our BRAZILIAN EAGLE HUNTERS

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…