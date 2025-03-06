Arsenal is now prepared to splash the cash on Serie A forward

Arsenal are looking to strengthen its squad with a new striker at the end of the season, as this has been a position in need of reinforcement for some time.

The Gunners boast several high-quality players, yet their current squad lacks a clinical striker capable of complementing their attacking options effectively. Addressing this issue will be a priority in the upcoming transfer window, though securing a top-class forward will be a challenging task for any club.

One of Arsenal’s primary targets is Alexander Isak, but if they are to strengthen other areas of the squad as well, they will need to be mindful of their spending. Given the significant investment required to sign the Swedish forward, he may prove too expensive for the club.

As an alternative, Arsenal have long been linked with Dusan Vlahović, a player who has remained on their radar for some time. The Serbian striker could be available this summer, with Juventus expected to sell him as his current contract runs until the end of the 2025/26 season. The Italian club have been struggling to secure him on a new deal, which increases the likelihood of his departure.

According to TuttoJuve, Arsenal have identified Vlahović as an important target and is expected to make a move for him when the transfer window opens.

Vlahović is widely regarded as one of the top strikers in European football. If he were to join Arsenal, he would bring both quality and experience to their attack, significantly bolstering their chances of competing for major honours. His ability to hold up play, link with teammates, and score consistently would provide the Gunners with the kind of striker they have been missing.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Arsenal must be decisive in their pursuit of a striker to avoid missing out on a key addition. If they manage to secure Vlahović, it would represent a major step forward in their squad development, reinforcing their attacking line with a proven goal-scorer.