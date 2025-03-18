Arsenal is now prepared to trigger La Liga star’s release clause

Nico Williams was one of the most sought-after footballers in world football last summer after playing a pivotal role in Spain’s triumphant Euro 2024 campaign.

The Athletic Bilbao winger has long been on Arsenal’s radar, yet the club was unable to persuade him to make the move to North London before the start of this season. However, the Gunners are expected to renew their pursuit in the summer of 2025, with plans already in place to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

One factor that could significantly strengthen Arsenal’s chances of securing Williams’ signature is the imminent arrival of Andrea Berta as the club’s sporting director. Having spent over a decade working in Spanish football, Berta possesses extensive knowledge of the market and has established strong connections within La Liga. His experience could prove invaluable in negotiations, particularly when it comes to luring top talents like Williams.

Several high-profile players are reportedly on Arsenal’s summer shopping list, but Williams appears to be their primary target. According to FourFourTwo, the Gunners intend to focus much of their transfer efforts on securing the Spaniard and, crucially, are now prepared to trigger his release clause to facilitate the move.

Williams has consistently been one of the most exciting attacking talents in European football, impressing with his pace, dribbling ability, and creativity in the final third. His performances for both club and country have established him as one of the finest wide players in the game, and his potential arrival at Arsenal would be a significant statement of intent from the club.

If the Gunners can successfully complete the transfer, Williams would add another dynamic attacking option to Mikel Arteta’s squad. His ability to stretch defences and create chances could provide Arsenal with the extra attacking edge they need to compete for the Premier League title and challenge in Europe.

With the summer transfer window still some months away, much remains uncertain. However, if Arsenal are indeed prepared to meet Williams’ release clause, they may finally be able to secure a player they have long admired.

