Arsenal is now ready to bid for teenage Spanish talent

Arsenal is set to make a bid for Ivan Fresneda as they search for a new right-back, Football Insider reports.

The Spaniard has emerged as one of their key targets in the last few months as Mikel Arteta’s side improves their playing squad.

The Gunners are home to some of the finest young players in England and want to add more to the group by the start of next season.

Fresneda is just 18, but he is arguably the best Under 21 defensive talent in Spain this season and has caught the attention of top European clubs.

Arsenal is one of them as the Gunners look to bolster their right-back position.

The report claims they have followed him for the last few months and believe they have seen enough to know he is right for them.

Arsenal is now set to bid for his signature and steal a march on some of his other suitors.

Fresneda is wanted by some of the top European sides, which clearly indicates he is a top talent.

The Spaniard will give us more in the next decade if we add him to our group now because he is still raw yet an impressive talent.

