Arsenal is now ready to erect Wenger statue after he returned to the club

Arsenal is now ready to erect a statue to honour Arsene Wenger after the Frenchman returned to the club following his departure in 2018.

Wenger was forced to leave the Emirates after two decades at the helm and was unhappy, which made him stay away from the club until this week.

He finally visited the Emirates to watch Arsenal beat West Ham in the Premier League and fans were delighted to see the man who brought them to the stadium return.

His former player Mikel Arteta is now the manager, which shows his legacy continues and probably will not die, at least for now.

The Frenchman is due a statue and a report on The Sun claims the Gunners will now go ahead to erect one at the Emirates in his honour.

Wenger is one manager most Arsenal fans will not forget and he is the last gaffer to win the Premier League for us.

The Frenchman’s team went through the 2003/2004 season unbeaten and it is a feat that any club will struggle to meet after Liverpool came closest to equaling it in the 2019/2020 season.

It will be exciting to see him make frequent visits to the club now that he has made a return.

Mikel Arteta on West Ham win, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and Arsenal’s winning run.

