Arsenal is now ready to take on Chelsea in an auction for Bundesliga youngster

Arsenal is one of the clubs monitoring the situation of Jamie Gittens at Borussia Dortmund as the young winger continues to develop impressively in Germany. The Englishman has made steady progress since joining the Bundesliga club and is now attracting interest from several Premier League teams.

Chelsea made multiple attempts to bring him back to England ahead of the Club World Cup but were unable to finalise a deal. Borussia Dortmund were reluctant to sell during a key period of the season, and the offer from Chelsea was not considered sufficient to open formal negotiations at that time.

Arsenal renew longstanding interest in Gittens

According to a report from The Sun, Arsenal are now in the race for Gittens and view him as a strong option to add depth and quality to their squad. The Gunners have been tracking the player for some time and are aware of the potential he possesses. With Chelsea expected to return for Gittens once the Club World Cup concludes, Arsenal’s entry into the race could lead to renewed competition for his signature.

Gittens has impressed with his technical ability, pace and decision-making, all of which have stood out in a league known for developing young talent. His performances have increased his market value and have also raised expectations that he could soon be ready for a move to a top-level Premier League side.

Premier League move considered the next step

Some observers may draw parallels between Gittens and former Dortmund prospect Jadon Sancho, who encountered difficulties after his move to Manchester United. However, each player’s development path is different, and there is no guarantee that Gittens would follow a similar trajectory. Much will depend on the environment he enters and the role he is given within the squad.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has a track record of working successfully with young players and integrating them gradually into his system. If the club believes Gittens aligns with their long-term strategy, a move could be pursued more seriously in the coming weeks.

