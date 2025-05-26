Arsenal is now rivalling Man City for impressive Premier League midfielder

Arsenal is accelerating its pursuit of a new midfielder during this transfer window, with the club determined to strengthen its squad in key areas. Following another season without silverware, the need for reinforcements has become even more pressing, as Mikel Arteta looks to build a side capable of turning strong performances into tangible success.

The Gunners have shown significant improvement under Arteta, consistently challenging at the top end of the Premier League and making deep runs in various competitions. However, their inability to secure trophies remains a point of frustration. The club’s hierarchy now appears fully committed to addressing the fine margins that have prevented Arsenal from winning major honours.

Morgan Gibbs-White Emerges as a Target

Among the players reportedly on Arsenal’s radar is Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, as cited by Football Insider. The England international has impressed with his performances in the Premier League and is believed to be a target for several top clubs, including Manchester City.

With Kevin De Bruyne’s departure, City are also in the market for midfield reinforcements. Gibbs-White’s dynamic playing style, creativity and vision make him an attractive option for any side seeking to enhance their attacking output from midfield.

Arsenal Face Competition in the Transfer Race

Arsenal’s interest in Gibbs-White signals a clear intent to compete with the best. However, beating Manchester City to the player’s signature will be no easy feat. Pep Guardiola’s side has a strong track record of attracting elite talent, and the lure of regular silverware and Champions League football remains a significant advantage.

Nonetheless, Arsenal can offer a compelling proposition of their own. Arteta has built a youthful and exciting squad, and a player like Gibbs-White could flourish alongside the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. The midfielder would also have the chance to play a key role in helping Arsenal take the next step in their progression.

As the window progresses, securing top-quality additions will be vital for Arsenal. Bringing in a player of Gibbs-White’s calibre could be a decisive move as they aim to close the gap and finally deliver the silverware their fans crave.

