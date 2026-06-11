Arsenal is now seen as the only team that can sign La Liga star

As reported by AS, Barcelona and Real Madrid have failed to convince Atletico Madrid to sell Julian Alvarez during this transfer window, which has given Arsenal an advantage in the race for his signature among interested European clubs.

As soon as the season ended, Barcelona informed Atletico of their intention to bid for Alvarez, but the offer was rejected as the club insisted he is not for sale.

Rejected approaches in Spain

Real Madrid were not initially involved but later submitted an offer worth 150 million euros for his signature, believed to match Florentino Perez’s promise ahead of his re-election, yet Atletico rejected it and directed them towards his release clause.

The rejection of both Barcelona and Real Madrid suggests Atletico have no intention of selling Alvarez to any domestic rival, maintaining a firm stance despite interest from Spain’s two biggest clubs and continuing speculation around his future.

Arsenal monitoring opportunity

The situation has opened the door for Arsenal, with the Gunners now considered among the few clubs capable of meeting Atletico Madrid’s financial expectations for the World Cup winner, according to the report.

Arsenal have invested heavily in recent transfer windows, although they have only once spent more than 100 million euros on a single player, leaving uncertainty over whether they would match the level previously proposed by Real Madrid.

Club officials are continuing to monitor the situation closely as they assess whether a formal approach would be realistic given the scale of the fee and competition from other European sides.

Alvarez remains a key figure for Atletico, and any potential transfer is expected to depend on a major shift in the club’s stance or an exceptional offer that forces reconsideration of their current position.

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