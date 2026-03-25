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Arsenal is now targeting two Brazilian defenders

Arsenal are planning to strengthen their squad at the end of the season, with a new right back identified as a priority position. Despite an impressive campaign in which they have been regarded as one of the strongest teams in the Premier League and across Europe, the Gunners remain determined to improve further.

Their ambition to compete at the highest level consistently means that even a successful season will not prevent them from refining key areas of the squad. One position under consideration is right back, where Ben White is now reportedly viewed as a player who could depart during the summer transfer window.

Two Defensive Targets Identified

As reported by Fichajes, Arsenal are evaluating two primary options to reinforce the position: Brazilians Wesley Franca of AS Roma and Vanderson of AS Monaco. Both players have been monitored for an extended period, with the club impressed by their consistent performances.

Each defender is believed to possess the qualities required to adapt to Arsenal’s system, offering both defensive solidity and attacking support from wide areas. Their respective displays at club level have strengthened the case for a potential move to the Emirates.

Decision Expected in Summer

While both players are highly regarded, it is unlikely that Arsenal will pursue deals for each of them. Instead, the club is expected to assess their options carefully before selecting the candidate who best fits their long term plans.

The Gunners’ recruitment strategy reflects a measured approach, focusing on targeted improvements rather than wholesale changes. Strengthening the right back position is viewed as an important step in maintaining their competitive edge, and a final decision on their preferred signing is anticipated once the season concludes.

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