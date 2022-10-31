Arsenal is now the overwhelming favourite to sign Premier League star

Youri Tielemans is one of the most-wanted players around Europe now as he nears the end of his current deal at Leicester City.

The midfielder has been on the radar of the Gunners for some time and they are not alone.

Clubs from England and other European countries consider him a top target, making it hard for Arsenal to sign him.

However, a report in The Sun says Mikel Arteta’s side has the best chance to add him to their squad.

The Belgian is helping Leicester recover from their poor start to the season, but he could be in Arsenal’s red by next season.

He has a contract offer from the Foxes on the table, but he is more likely to seek a new challenge than to sign the dotted line.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans would be one of the hottest free agents on the market by the end of this season and we will be wise to add him to our squad.

As a free agent, he will represent incredible value for us and his experience will help develop some of our current youngsters.

With him in the squad, we will have healthy competition for a place, which is one of the best situations to be in.