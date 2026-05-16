Arsenal is now the race leader for Portuguese league player

Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Morten Hjulmand from Sporting Club this summer and have been working on a potential deal in recent weeks, although they face competition from several clubs for his signature.

The Danish midfielder has been on Arsenal’s radar since his time at Lecce, but Sporting moved decisively to secure his services before the Gunners could complete a move.

Since arriving in Portugal, Hjulmand has continued to establish himself as both a strong leader and an impressive midfield talent, which explains why Sporting Club are reluctant to sanction his departure.

Arsenal leading the chase for Hjulmand

Despite Sporting’s desire to keep him, this summer could present the best opportunity for the midfielder to move on, with interest growing from across Europe.

Juventus are among the clubs monitoring his situation, while in the Premier League, Arsenal face competition from Manchester United in the race to secure his signature.

However, Arsenal are currently believed to be leading the pursuit as they continue their efforts to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad ahead of next season.

According to Correio da Manhã, the Gunners are presently in pole position to sign the midfielder, and a move to the Emirates could materialise if he decides to leave Sporting during the summer transfer window.

Midfield reinforcement remains a priority

Arsenal view Hjulmand as an ideal addition to their midfield because of his leadership qualities, tactical discipline and technical ability.

The club are expected to intensify their interest once there is greater clarity regarding his future at Sporting.

With Arsenal aiming to remain competitive at the highest level both domestically and in Europe, strengthening midfield depth is expected to remain a priority during the transfer window.

Hjulmand’s performances in Portugal have enhanced his reputation significantly, and his consistency has attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

While Manchester United and Juventus remain interested, Arsenal’s long-standing admiration for the midfielder could give them an advantage in negotiations if Sporting eventually decides to allow him to leave.