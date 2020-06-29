Arsenal is now the underdog in the FA Cup, winning the trophy would be amazing

Arsenal reached the semifinal of the FA Cup after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

The Gunners are now one of four teams left in the competition and they will face the defending champions, Manchester City at Wembley next month.

Manchester United and Chelsea are the other two sides remaining in the competition and looking at the other teams, Arsenal is definitely the underdogs.

Although the Gunners have won the competition more than any other side, their current form and position on the league table make them the worst team remaining in the competition.

This is a good thing because the Gunners will be playing their next games under less pressure. After all, almost everyone has written them off.

Even the staunchest Arsenal fan knows that we have a mountain to climb because Manchester City is one of the top two teams in the country.

However, it doesn’t mean we cannot spring a surprise, as a matter of fact, I think that it places us in the best position to make something happen.

I believe in our players and in the tactics of Mikel Arteta, and I think we can finally get revenge over Manchester City in this game.

If we can go on to win this FA Cup, we would be the most unlikely winners the competition has had in a while.

