Arsenal is now very close to their first two summer signings

Arsenal must strengthen their squad at the end of the season, as it has become increasingly evident that they lack the depth and quality required to consistently challenge for major trophies.

The Gunners have made significant progress in recent years, assembling one of the most balanced and competitive teams in the Premier League. They have regularly been in the conversation for the title, pushing the top sides and showing real promise. However, despite their improvement, the current group of players has not managed to bring silverware back to the Emirates. This ongoing wait for a major trophy now demands further investment and upgrades across the squad.

Two Top Targets Edge Closer to Emirates Move

As the season winds down and with no competitions left to play for, Arsenal can turn their full attention to the transfer market. Work has already begun behind the scenes, with several key names reportedly on the club’s radar. Now, it appears two of their top summer targets are edging closer to completing moves.

According to Metro Sport, Arsenal are closing in on the signings of Martin Zubimendi and Joan Garcia, both of whom have attracted attention from other top clubs. The report suggests the two La Liga players, currently at Real Sociedad and Espanyol, respectively, have chosen Arsenal as their preferred destination. These developments will provide a significant boost to Mikel Arteta and his backroom staff as they look to reshape the team ahead of the new campaign.

Time to Act Decisively in the Market

With these potential signings progressing well, Arsenal must now work swiftly and decisively to finalise the deals. In previous windows, delays and missed opportunities have cost them valuable reinforcements. This summer must be different. The club is in a strong position to attract top-level talent, and they cannot afford to fall behind rivals who will also be strengthening.

By moving quickly and efficiently, Arsenal can ensure they enter the new season with a stronger squad capable of finally ending their wait for major silverware. If they act with urgency and ambition, success could be within reach.

