Arsenal is now willing to make a better offer to sign this Brazilian

Arsenal is making progress in their bid to add Arthur Melo to Mikel Arteta’s squad, with a new report claiming they will change their previous position.
The Brazilian midfielder has struggled at Juventus, and he is also open to moving to the Emirates this month.
The problem stopping both clubs from reaching an agreement was that Arsenal wants a simple six-month loan, while their Italian counterparts want him to stay in London for longer.
The midfielder also appears keen to have time to settle in the Premier League.
Gazzetta Dello Sport via Sport Witness claims the player’s agent has spoken with the Gunners, and they are now willing to offer more than just a short-term loan.
This has paved the way for both clubs to make progress in the talks.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arthur is a very talented player, and he proved he can do a job at Gremio and Barcelona. He is yet to reach top form at Juve, but that might never happen.
Arsenal plays a more fluid attacking football than the Italians, and that should make it easy for the Brazilian to thrive.
If we can secure him on-loan for the next 18 months, we would have a top player in our squad for some time.
Rather not have Arthur long term, think Tielemans is by far the better option. Tielemans been one of the best midfielders in the PL, while Arthur has flopped at Juve, and untested in the PL.
My name is Arsenal. For some bizzare logic, Arthur is top of my wishlist, not Wijnaldum or Tielemans. It’s Barcelona and Juve’s faults that he’s not thrived yet, not his fault. And mind you, I know you won’t agree but I’m going after another very hot commodity in the person of Diego Costa as a replacement for Vlahovic whom I’m willing to pay anything him and his agent want. There’s no other strikers available. So you see Durand, your logic is flawed
perhaps it is only for a 6 month loan, because the club is waiting until the Summer to bring in a permanent midfielder. Hopefully 2 new midfielders if Xhaka is on his way out this Summer.
Too bad we can’t offer a swap for Zakaria seeing how Xhaka said he would like to return to that club one day.
Dude, only one thing I disagree on with your comment, and that’s about Arthur not thriving at Barca. I watch Barca a lot, and he was absolute class, his move to Juve was for pure financial reasons imo, and I’ll be over the moon if/when Arsenal signs him. Different type of midfielder to Tielemans buts plays the position more impactful.
If Arteta want him,I dont mind having him because I trust the process… the whole football fans never trust Ramsdale to perform here but every team in Europe will like to have him now
Yep we all said the same about ramsdale questioned tomiyasu ,henry didn’t set Juventus alight but now the opinions have changed on these players, just because a player doesn’t make it at a club for what ever reason doesn’t mean he won’t at another