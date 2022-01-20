Arsenal is now willing to make a better offer to sign this Brazilian

Arsenal is making progress in their bid to add Arthur Melo to Mikel Arteta’s squad, with a new report claiming they will change their previous position.

The Brazilian midfielder has struggled at Juventus, and he is also open to moving to the Emirates this month.

The problem stopping both clubs from reaching an agreement was that Arsenal wants a simple six-month loan, while their Italian counterparts want him to stay in London for longer.

The midfielder also appears keen to have time to settle in the Premier League.

Gazzetta Dello Sport via Sport Witness claims the player’s agent has spoken with the Gunners, and they are now willing to offer more than just a short-term loan.

This has paved the way for both clubs to make progress in the talks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arthur is a very talented player, and he proved he can do a job at Gremio and Barcelona. He is yet to reach top form at Juve, but that might never happen.

Arsenal plays a more fluid attacking football than the Italians, and that should make it easy for the Brazilian to thrive.

If we can secure him on-loan for the next 18 months, we would have a top player in our squad for some time.