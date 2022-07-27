Arsenal is now willing to offload flop to La Liga side

Real Betis has been struggling to get Arsenal to sell Hector Bellerin to them in this transfer window.
The right-back spent the last campaign on loan with them and he was impressive as they won a trophy.
However, adding him to their squad has been difficult because they cannot meet the Gunners’ demand for his signature.
This has opened the door for another club to sign him, but Bellerin says he will only leave Arsenal for Betis.
The Spaniards have reportedly reached a full agreement on personal terms with him, but they need the Gunners’ yes.
They haven’t gotten it yet because they need to offload some players to raise funds, according to Mucho Deporte.
However, the report also adds that Arsenal is now on board with selling him to the La Liga side after accepting that he will not join another club.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Bellerin’s fine form on loan at Betis should have put us in a good position to sell him for a good fee.
However, his insistence on returning to Betis limits our options, and we have to settle for a small fee now.
Hopefully, they will gather the cash and come in for his signature soon enough because we don’t need him on our books beyond this summer.
So we lost to Brentford today 1-2.
3rd/some 2nd string line up at least and the weird no fans atmosphere.
Turner
Soares Holding Walters Nuno
Elneny
AMN Lokonga
Nelson Nketiah Marquinhos
Subs were Awe, Souza, Patino and Sangoe Jr
Entirely possibly that all of Walters, Nuno, AMN, Nelson and Marquinhos feature in 0 games for us full-stop next season. So wouldn’t be too concerned.
Least Eddie scored and the match report seems to indicate it was a somewhat unlucky result. Don’t know Brentford well enough to judge it and certainly not their exact strongest line-up but doesn’t look anywhere near as weak as ours and the bees don’t have an actual academy. In those circumstances a 2-1 loss with that side is actually quite encouraging. Given a lot of our players will have barely ever played/trained with each other as well in that line-up.
Only the B team was selected.Here is the team:Turner,Cedric,Walters(Awe),Holding,Tavares(Souza),Elneny,Lokonga,Niles(Patino),Maquinhos,Nelson,Nketya.Good training for them.
Thanks Hector!! You were a great player and we payed a fair price for you.It’s a shame after all the money you earned at Arsenal ,that you stoop to this form of blackmail.Personally I think it stinks how your manipulation is allowed!
I,d like to wish you well anyway,and thanks for some great moments.