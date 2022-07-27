Arsenal is now willing to offload flop to La Liga side

Real Betis has been struggling to get Arsenal to sell Hector Bellerin to them in this transfer window.

The right-back spent the last campaign on loan with them and he was impressive as they won a trophy.

However, adding him to their squad has been difficult because they cannot meet the Gunners’ demand for his signature.

This has opened the door for another club to sign him, but Bellerin says he will only leave Arsenal for Betis.

The Spaniards have reportedly reached a full agreement on personal terms with him, but they need the Gunners’ yes.

They haven’t gotten it yet because they need to offload some players to raise funds, according to Mucho Deporte.

However, the report also adds that Arsenal is now on board with selling him to the La Liga side after accepting that he will not join another club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin’s fine form on loan at Betis should have put us in a good position to sell him for a good fee.

However, his insistence on returning to Betis limits our options, and we have to settle for a small fee now.

Hopefully, they will gather the cash and come in for his signature soon enough because we don’t need him on our books beyond this summer.