Arsenal is now worried about Man City’s form reckons Michail Antonio

West Ham man Michail Antonio has revealed the feeling inside the Arsenal dressing room as the Gunners struggle to win games.

Mikel Arteta’s men have dropped four points in their last two matches as they work hard to end this term with the title.

Their main challenger for the crown is defending champions Manchester City and Pep Guardiola’s men are in superb form.

Arsenal has led the standings for much of the campaign, but City has also maintained their challenge, which could pay off.

The Citizens would go top if they beat Arsenal and win their outstanding games and Antonio says Arsenal is beginning to pay attention to what the Champions are doing.

He says via the BBC:

“I’ve heard this from someone who works at Arsenal. All season, they’ve been concentrating on themselves, playing how they play.

“Last week, when they drew with Liverpool and City got a bit closer, it was the first time all season that this person heard players start talking about City and how well City have been playing. They are definitely feeling the pressure from City chasing them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard to keep our eyes off what is happening at Manchester City because they have been our main competitors and have hit top form in recent weeks.

We still need to pay more attention to our performance and try our best to get at least a draw when we face them later this month.