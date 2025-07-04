Arsenal is now worried about the future of their teenage star

Arsenal were in discussions with their two youngest talents, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, several months ago. Those talks have since produced a breakthrough in at least one case, with the club now having confirmed a new long-term agreement with Lewis-Skelly. This development has been well received by supporters, who view both players as key figures for the future of the team.

However, the situation surrounding Nwaneri has not progressed in the same manner. Arsenal have yet to finalise an agreement with his representatives, and this has led to growing concern among the fanbase. The Gunners regard him as a talent they cannot afford to lose, but with his current deal approaching its conclusion, there is a real risk that he could begin discussions with other clubs from January if no extension is agreed before then.

Uncertainty surrounding Nwaneri’s future

Nwaneri made his debut for Arsenal before Lewis-Skelly, and there were high expectations regarding his development. Despite that, it is Lewis-Skelly who is currently established as the first choice in his position and has since gone on to feature for the senior England national team. This contrast in progress may be contributing to the uncertainty around Nwaneri’s future at the club.

Arsenal remain hopeful that he will commit to a new deal, particularly after showing glimpses of his ability in the aftermath of Bukayo Saka’s injury. His performance during that period has reinforced the belief within the club that he is a player with significant potential. Yet, without regular game time, he may feel uncertain about his place in the squad and hesitant to extend his stay.

Arsenal face pressure to secure key youth talent

As cited by the Athletic, Arsenal are increasingly aware of the pressure to retain Nwaneri, especially as interest from other clubs could intensify in the coming months. The possibility of losing a player of his calibre would be a blow, both in terms of long-term planning and reputation.

If the club are serious about keeping Nwaneri, they may need to create more consistent opportunities for him within the first team. His contribution last season suggests he is ready to take on greater responsibility, and failure to secure his future could reflect poorly on Arsenal’s ability to integrate emerging talent into their senior setup.

