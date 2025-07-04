Arsenal is now worried about the future of their teenage star

Arsenal were in discussions with their two youngest talents, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, several months ago. Those talks have since produced a breakthrough in at least one case, with the club now having confirmed a new long-term agreement with Lewis-Skelly. This development has been well received by supporters, who view both players as key figures for the future of the team.
However, the situation surrounding Nwaneri has not progressed in the same manner. Arsenal have yet to finalise an agreement with his representatives, and this has led to growing concern among the fanbase. The Gunners regard him as a talent they cannot afford to lose, but with his current deal approaching its conclusion, there is a real risk that he could begin discussions with other clubs from January if no extension is agreed before then.
Uncertainty surrounding Nwaneri’s future
Nwaneri made his debut for Arsenal before Lewis-Skelly, and there were high expectations regarding his development. Despite that, it is Lewis-Skelly who is currently established as the first choice in his position and has since gone on to feature for the senior England national team. This contrast in progress may be contributing to the uncertainty around Nwaneri’s future at the club.
Arsenal remain hopeful that he will commit to a new deal, particularly after showing glimpses of his ability in the aftermath of Bukayo Saka’s injury. His performance during that period has reinforced the belief within the club that he is a player with significant potential. Yet, without regular game time, he may feel uncertain about his place in the squad and hesitant to extend his stay.
Arsenal face pressure to secure key youth talent
As cited by the Athletic, Arsenal are increasingly aware of the pressure to retain Nwaneri, especially as interest from other clubs could intensify in the coming months. The possibility of losing a player of his calibre would be a blow, both in terms of long-term planning and reputation.
If the club are serious about keeping Nwaneri, they may need to create more consistent opportunities for him within the first team. His contribution last season suggests he is ready to take on greater responsibility, and failure to secure his future could reflect poorly on Arsenal’s ability to integrate emerging talent into their senior setup.
Another case where lack of proper rotation could come back to bite us.
We are told our squad is not big enough but at the same time only rotate when forced by injuries….makes complete sense doesn’t it
We’ll probably spend again to cover a position we already have covered and then complain the owners don’t support us 🤣 whats our spend in the past 6 years again?
Where do people keep getting these doom / scare stories about any given player at Arsenal?
Now the typical doomers will be on here reminding us how they saw this coming because of Arteta blah blah.
The same nonsense was made up about Skelly during his contract talk.
I can go back to Gabriel, Martinelli, Saliba, Saka etc contract talks. It seems like once any players contract is up for renewal is when our fans get into meltdown mode. They start making up stories in their head about how that given player is not happy and we should all blame Arteta. But when you ask them where they got these doom and gloom conclusions they can’t substantiate them.
It the same old pattern with our fans. They start melting down about scenarios they keep creating / made up in their own heads.
Where did this Nwaneri doom story come from all of a sudden?
People have got to stop over thinking things that have absolutely no basis.
🤦♂️🤦♂️
There was a claim earlier today by “trusted transfer expert” Fabrizio Romano that Liverpool may be planning to pounce for Nwaneri. That would undoubtedly be devastating for Arsenal were it to happen.
But somebody should remind him what happened to Oxlade-Chamberlin, and that even a player like Harvey Elliot is trying to find a way out of Liverpool.
For over 3 years now I’ve been lamenting on Arteta’s poor rotation system that completely stagnanted Arsenal! Arteta learnt his trade from Gaudiola who rotates but suddenly started mingling with Arsene Wenger who never rotates. Partey is leaving because of fear of poor rotation. Nwaneri is about to join him!
In all these, our so called Executives will maintain a loud silence. Only injury rotates the squad for both Arteta and Wenger. Otherwise 11 players are chosen for Premiership and Champions league fixtures while others are dumped into Carabao Cup. That is too bad for a big club. Two seasons ago we lost Saliba and lost the league because of no bench. Of course no good player will stay where Arteta programmed Saliba to start all the 38 league games!
Our executives must do something even if it means sacking Arteta for Iraola who, despite being with moderate Bournemouth, rotates his club – the day they beat us, Semenyo, who is among there top three players, was on the bench. One of the qualities of a good coach.
What a totally ridiculous scare mongering article and some of you have fallen for it!