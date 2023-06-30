Arsenal is offered a fair price to add another defender to their squad

Arsenal has entered top gear in their plans to improve their squad this summer, and the club is working on several deals.

After earning a return to the Champions League, Mikel Arteta’s side is now working on adding high-profile players to their squad who will help them make a difference in the competition.

The Gunners, however, have other targets that are not so popular on their radar, including Gonçalo Inácio.

The Sporting Club defender is a player Arsenal wanted to add to their squad, but they are now closing in on a move for Jurrien Timber.

If they seal the deal for the Dutchman, they might have to sell one defender to add another to the squad.

Previously, Sporting had reportedly wanted Inácio’s release clause worth 45m euros to be paid before he leaves, but a report via Sport Witness says they have softened their stance so far.

It claims the defender can leave for far less as the Portuguese side looks to offload him in this transfer window.

With Timber added to our defensive options, we probably do not need another defender again.

Ignacio will have to wait till the end of next season to see if we remain interested if another club does not sign him.

