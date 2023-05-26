Arsenal is offered the chance to sign talented Barcelona man

According to reports, Arsenal has been approached regarding a potential signing of Ansu Fati at the conclusion of this season, as Barcelona is now willing to sell the young Spanish attacker.

Fati, who was once hailed as one of Barcelona’s brightest prospects and seen as Lionel Messi’s successor, has experienced a decline in form over the past two seasons. Under Xavi’s management, his playing time has been limited, featuring in fewer than 15 league games this campaign.

Barcelona, looking to address its financial situation, is now open to the idea of selling the talented youngster. They are seeking to balance their books and would consider a favourable offer for his services.

According to Independent Sport, intermediaries have offered Fati to Arsenal, as they search for a potential suitor who can provide a beneficial deal for his transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fati is a fine attacker and an exciting player to watch. We can see he has an eye for passes and knows how to run in behind, not forgetting his knack for scoring impressive goals.

However, our attack has so many top players now and he will struggle to play there if we add him to our squad at the end of this campaign.

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

