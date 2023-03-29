Arsenal is offering Brazilian talent ‘tailor-made’ project

Arsenal is seriously pushing to add Vitor Roque to their squad at the end of this season, with Edu working hard to seal the deal.

The Athletico Paranaense youngster has caught the attention of most European clubs in the last few months because of his fine performances for the Brazilian youth national teams.

Barcelona reportedly leads the race for his signature after he admitted he dreams about playing for the Catalans.

However, Barca has financial problems that could prevent them from sealing the deal.

This hands Arsenal an opportunity to add him to their squad and the Gunners are doing their best to act on this.

A report on Sport Witness says Edu is in constant contact with the attacker’s entourage and has offered him a ‘tailor-made’ project that clearly shows how he would work his way into the Gunners’ first team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Roque has been superb and will certainly be a good part of our squad if we pull off the transfer.

However, he might probably have to remain at his present club on loan for some seasons before moving to England because he will not get a first-team spot immediately.

This could play a big role in convincing him to swap South America for the bright lights of London.

Feeling Bored during the international break?

TAKE THE ARSENAL QUIZ – Test your knowledge about Arsenal

–compiled by our friends in the Irish Supporters Club – DublinArsenal