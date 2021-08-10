Arsenal is offering this star a new deal just to protect his value

Kevin Campbell says the reason Arsenal is giving a new contract to Granit Xhaka this summer is to protect his value.
The Switzerland captain is one of the key players at the club and Mikel Arteta wants to keep working with him.
The Gunners are currently rebuilding their squad and it involves selling some players as they also buy new ones.
AS Roma had been looking to take advantage of that to sign Xhaka, with Jose Mourinho reportedly a fan of the Swiss midfielder.
However, both clubs couldn’t reach an agreement over his sale and he looks set to continue at Arsenal.
Football London revealed earlier in the month that Arteta is confident of keeping the Swiss midfielder on a new contract.
Campbell was speaking about the former Arsenal captain’s future recently and the ex-Gunners striker says he might still leave the Emirates.
However, Arsenal is giving him a new contract so that they would protect themselves from him entering the last year of his current deal and running it down.
“Here’s the thing, obviously he was looking to leave,” Campbell told Football Insider.
“The love-in with Roma and Mourinho was there but they tried to stiff Arsenal on the deal.
“They moved the goalposts after agreeing to sell him. So if you’re Arsenal you turn round and say no.
“Xhaka only has two years left and you don’t want to get into the scenario when he runs his contract down.
“You have to protect your asset, that’s what Arsenal are doing. He still might end up leaving.
“Nothing is set in stone but if you’re Arsenal and you look at bodies, they aren’t bringing in enough.
“They might need to rely on Xkaka.”
How can you protect the value of a player if he doesn’t have any?
This summer, after one of the greatest performances of Xhaka’s careers we still couldn’t move him on for £20m. Increasing his salary does nothing, and if anything makes it harder to sell him in the future. You just know with a mistake ridden season, we will be lumbered with him well into his 30s.
Absolutely mind numbing decision by Arsenal.
What value? Is logical thinking dead?
Do you think we’ll be offered more for Xhaka before or after the following:
Extended contract
Increased wages
Older
Slower
If only one club on the planet was only willing to offer 12-15 mil this transfer window do you think we’ll miraculously have more offers that are higher in value next year?
Anyone thinking with their head as opposed to their heart would know that’s the reason for offering him a new contract.
1. Roma tried to stiff us on the deal. I suspect they were counting on fan pressure to force arsenal to sell for less, but it didn’t work. If you think their valuation was too low, then consider this. Of all the alternatives they were looking at as the second choice to Xhaka, who was cheaper? How’s your second choice going to be more expensive than your first choice?
2. Xhaka has improved over the last two seasons, and emotions aside, there is no reason to believe he’ll regress. Refusing to sell him for low then allowing him to run his contract down would be a disaster. Arsenal is better suited to give him a new contract. If they have to sell in January or next summer, it’s not under pressure to make back whatever they can, but rather from a good negotiating position. The length of the contract is a good indicator of that.
You don’t like how Xhaka plays, that’s ok, you don’t have to. But there is no reason for the club to willingly take a loss they don’t have to just to appease the fans. Think with your head.
Joe I understand that you are hiding behind, “think with your head” but most will know on here that you are a huge MA and Xhaka fan. I think you should possibly take your own advice and remove your emotions from your thinking.
So he’s greatly improved over 2 years + was priced relatively low right? So how on earth could we not get a buyer for him at 20mil even?
You also forget that the longer Xhaka stays the more he hinders the development of players like Lokonga and Azeez.
I will admit I’m a fan, but I don’t see how arsenal benefits from losing a player for less than he’s worth. That’s what I call thinking with my head.
Right now, we are chasing James Madison, whom if the deal happens should cost in excess of 50m. If we had cashed in on Xhaka for 12m, we’d have needed to replace him. That means, that we more likely than not would have had to gamble on a different, probably less preferable CAM than James(hope we get him).
All I’m saying is, it didn’t make sense for us to be in a hurry to loose a player that was our best midfielder last season and prioritize that over getting a first team CAM, who we didn’t even have last season.
I’ve laid out my thoughts a little jumbled , but I hope you can follow. We’d have needed an extra 30m to spend on a CM if we’d sold Xhaka, and we’d still have inevitably needed a CAM.
With that said though, it’s best to think about the future. If Xhaka is able to fill the hole for at least one season to get Lokonga to bed in, then we should be able to still sell him for a reasonable price next season without the imminent pressure of having to look for an immediate and probably more expensive replacement.
Finally, on Azeez, if he’s good, he should just outperform Xhaka. I don’t believe in this whole one player staying blocks the route for another player coming in. Saka started out at Left Back, but for a big chunk of last season, he kept Pepe out of that RW spot because he proved he’s good. If Azeez is good, then he needs to show the coach. As it stands, Xhaka, Lokonga, Elneny and Partey are all ahead of him, and he needs to change the coach’s mind.
Your reasoning is 100% valid. But, you missed a crucial factor.
The tenure of the person, Mikel Arteta, approving the contract extension. Arteta, if everything goes his way, is guaranteed to be here with us for the next two seasons. The same as Xhaka under current terms. And that’s a long, long time in club football.
If Arteta manages to earn himself another season and if Xhaka remains crucial to Arteta’s plans at that moment, it’s a no-brainer to bow down to his demands then.
Right now, do Xhaka deserves an upgrade in his contract based on his performances and his contribution to the team in the last season? I don’t think so. Even if he does, give him a raise in his wages and not the length of the contract.
No matter how long Xhaka is contracted with us or how good he performs well on the pitch, we are never going to recoup anything closer to the value we’ve invested in him. It doesn’t matter if we are to lose 6 mils or 12 mils or 20 mils. We’ve made much bigger losses in the past and have survived.
Believe me, there won’t be any massive fan’s protest outside of the Emirates, even if we let Xhaka walk out for free, right now. And they’ll be happy to send Willian to accompany him.
The only thing that we couldn’t handle are the “deadwood” situations and we’ve had more than our fair share in the past few seasons. Why try to create a new deadwood situation right now, when we have other pressing issues in our hand???
Just to clarify- we intend to offer a player a new contract to protect his value – but we can’t sell him at said value in the first place ????
And beware – halfway through said new contract, Granit X will be sitting in the stand under an umbrella, feet up & chilling !
Is it me, or is the running of our place getting progressively worse ?
Book early for this years pantomime – “Up The Arsenal” !
What value !
Jose didn’t even want to pay 18 mil for him ,unless he was just joking around with us to get our hopes up .
Good old Jose .
Music to the ear of Xhaka fans who think he’s the best thing to happen to us.
For those of us that differ, it’s another saga looming when the club clearly needs an upgrade of Xhaka.
Another ozil saga is looming…..
For how long do we think Granit X will be in the heart of our midfield? 2? 3years? Nope ( unless we want to be the same), then u give that person 4 yrs contract when he ll b 30s possibly on the bench?then tell me how someone could come to buy the aged GX by then that won’t av playing time…..
And who tells u that Arteta will b at the helm for too long, another coach could just come and reshape everything and xhaka won’t b a starter by then
