Arsenal is on the market despite Kroenke’s family stance

Arsenal has been on the market for about two years now despite Stan Kroenke’s insistence that the club is not for sale, according to a report.

Arsenal fans have been demanding a change of ownership at their club for some time now.

Spotify co-founder, Daniel Ek has signified interest in buying them from its current owner, but the Kroenke’s insists that they are not selling.

However, The Mail on Sunday claims the club has been put up for sale for the last two years.

But offers to buy have been rare with the Kroenke’s last receiving an offer more than a year ago.

The report says an international financial consortium tried to buy the club at that time and they got a positive response from Kroenke.

Unlike before, when they have rebuffed efforts to buy them out of the club, the Americans said they would sell for around £1.7billion.

The deal still didn’t go through, but it shows that Kroenke has also had enough of the trouble from the Arsenal faithful and they will sell at the right price.

Some fans have continued to protest their ownership of the club, but Ek who has come forward to buy the club this year hasn’t said if he has made a bid for it yet.