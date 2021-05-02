Arsenal News Gooner News

Arsenal is on the market despite Kroenke’s family stance

Arsenal has been on the market for about two years now despite Stan Kroenke’s insistence that the club is not for sale, according to a report.

Arsenal fans have been demanding a change of ownership at their club for some time now.

Spotify co-founder, Daniel Ek has signified interest in buying them from its current owner, but the Kroenke’s insists that they are not selling.

However, The Mail on Sunday claims the club has been put up for sale for the last two years.

But offers to buy have been rare with the Kroenke’s last receiving an offer more than a year ago.

The report says an international financial consortium tried to buy the club at that time and they got a positive response from Kroenke.

Unlike before, when they have rebuffed efforts to buy them out of the club, the Americans said they would sell for around £1.7billion.

The deal still didn’t go through, but it shows that Kroenke has also had enough of the trouble from the Arsenal faithful and they will sell at the right price.

Some fans have continued to protest their ownership of the club, but Ek who has come forward to buy the club this year hasn’t said if he has made a bid for it yet.

Posted by

Tags Stan Kroenke

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. awida says:
    May 2, 2021 at 9:49 am

    Rumours

    Reply
  2. Havyn says:
    May 2, 2021 at 9:55 am

    Am looking for money to buy my beloved club
    2billion will do the trick

    The Kroenke’s will make money from capital gains, a lot

    They should leave

    Reply
  3. A J says:
    May 2, 2021 at 10:23 am

    I’ll chip in 2Billion + £1, that should trigger it !

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs