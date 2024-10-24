Arsenal is one of a long list of clubs interested in Aston Villa man

One of the most exciting players to watch in the Premier League right now is Jhon Duran, who is making a significant impact at Aston Villa.

The Colombian has emerged as a standout performer this season, scoring some stunning goals that are making it difficult for Ollie Watkins to retain his position as the first-choice at Villa Park.

His performances and audacious goals are impressive for someone so young—just 20 years old—which suggests he has even more potential to unleash.

Arsenal is aware of this and, as they search for a new striker, AS Colombia reports that Duran has been added to their wishlist.

The Gunners have been closely monitoring Duran and each time he plays, he gives them another reason to keep him on their radar.

While Benjamin Sesko remains their primary target, Duran’s exceptional performances could prompt Arsenal to consider a move for him at the end of the season instead.

Just Arsenal Opinion

There is no doubt that Duran is a phenomenal striker, and considering our current struggles, it is tempting to even try to sign him in January.

However, he would be an expensive purchase for us in the summer and we have to offer a lot of money to make Villa sell him to us.

