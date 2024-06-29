Arsenal is one of few clubs not under pressure to offload players before July

Several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa, are struggling to meet the June Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) deadline. To balance their books, these clubs are actively making sales and signing new players.

Arsenal fans have been curious about why their club signed David Raya on loan from Brentford last season and have yet to make the move permanent. The reason is that Arsenal wants to avoid including the transfer in the current financial year, which ends tomorrow.

According to Football London, the Gunners are planning to make Raya’s move permanent but aim to do so in the next financial year to maintain financial stability. This careful financial planning has allowed Arsenal to avoid making urgent sales before the end of June.

Starting in July, Arsenal is expected to become more active in the transfer market, and fans can look forward to new signings as the club continues to strengthen its squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although we have a lot of money to spend, there are rules regarding spending, and we do not wish to hear that our club is in trouble for breaking them.

Our squad is still strong enough to compete for trophies next season, but we expect some new players to join.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…