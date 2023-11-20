Arsenal is one of four Premier League clubs interested in 16-year-old Brazilian

Arsenal has set its sights on another promising Brazilian talent to add to their roster, joining the ranks of players like Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus. With at least four Brazilians already on their books and Edu serving as their Sporting Director, Arsenal appears keen on further strengthening their Brazilian contingent.

Brazil is known for producing some of the world’s top talents, and the Gunners are looking at 16-year-old Matheus Reis from Fluminense as their latest prospect. Despite not yet breaking into Fluminense’s first team, Reis has already attracted interest from top English clubs.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City are closely monitoring Reis, creating a competitive four-horse race for the young talent’s signature. However, it’s important to note that Reis cannot make a move to Europe until he turns 18. Currently, Arsenal and the other interested clubs can only track his progress as they await the opportunity to pursue him in the future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering the clubs that have an interest in Reis, it is clear that he is a fine talent.

These clubs have some of the best scouts in the world and must have seen something to keep an eye on him.

We need to stay attentive to movements around him and ensure we are favourites when the time comes for him to move to Europe.

