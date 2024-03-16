Arsenal is one of several Premier League clubs following Barcelona teenager

Few top European clubs groom players like Barcelona, and they have a new jewel in their midst.

We’ve all witnessed the development of talents such as Ansu Fati and Lamine Yamal following in the footsteps of the many excellent youngsters, and they show no signs of slowing down.

In their recent Champions League game against Napoli, Xavi Hernandez took the bold step of handing a European debut to 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi.

The defender had been given several chances in domestic games, but it was a significant risk to play him against Victor Osimhen.

However, he performed admirably and kept the Nigerian quiet throughout the game, earning him praise from both fans and pundits alike.

Spanish media outlet Sport suggests that several clubs are already expressing interest in him, with Arsenal being one of them.

The Gunners have a history of poaching talents from Barcelona and will likely have their eye on Cubarsi as he continues to develop at the Camp Nou.

Pau Cubarsi looks like a solid defender in the making and can reach his full potential playing for us.

However, it will not be easy to convince him to leave Barca at this stage of his career and start a new life with us in London.

