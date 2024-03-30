Arsenal is one of several top European clubs following the next big Brazilian talent

Arsenal has emerged as one of the clubs monitoring Brazilian prodigy Messinho, as he continues to impress and establish himself as one of the most promising young talents worldwide.

At just 16 years old, Messinho hails from Palmeiras’ highly productive academy and has already showcased his abilities as a standout player for various Brazilian youth national teams.

Despite his youth, numerous top European clubs view him as a player with the potential to significantly enhance their squads and are poised to pursue him once he becomes eligible for a move to Europe.

Currently, these clubs are merely admirers, with a report from Mundo Deportivo indicating Arsenal’s interest in the young talent.

Arsenal boasts one of the most renowned academies globally, with manager Mikel Arteta consistently promoting the club’s top youth prospects.

Furthermore, Arsenal benefits from having a Brazilian sporting director and a solid contingent of players from Brazil, providing Messinho with a familiar environment and support network should he opt to join the club in London.

Messinho is a dazzler, and if he stays focused and continues to work hard, he will become one of the top performers in the world for decades.

Adding him to our group would be great, but the competition for his signature is serious and will drive the price up.

