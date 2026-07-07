Arsenal is one of the clubs battling for Manchester City teenager

Manchester City appear to be losing the battle to keep Xavier Parker at the club, with Arsenal among the teams interested in signing the highly rated youngster, according to Team Talk.

The 16-year-old midfielder has been one of City’s standout academy products for several years, and the club are eager to retain his services.

Arsenal step up interest in Xavier Parker

Parker is seeking a pathway into first-team football, but Manchester City have so far been unable to convince him that he will receive the opportunities he wants. That uncertainty is understood to be the main reason he is considering leaving the club.

Arsenal have been monitoring his progress closely over recent months, and after learning that he could depart City, the Gunners have intensified their interest in signing him.

The report states that Arsenal are working to ensure Parker joins them if he decides not to continue his development at the Etihad. However, they are expected to face significant competition, with more than five other clubs also interested in securing his signature.

First-team opportunities could decide his future

Parker is regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in English football and is widely considered to have the potential to develop into an outstanding midfielder in the years ahead.

His talent has naturally attracted interest from several clubs, making the race for his signature one of the more closely watched situations involving a young player this summer.

The key factor in Parker’s decision is expected to be the pathway to senior football rather than any other aspect of a potential transfer.

If Arsenal are to persuade him to leave Manchester City, they will need to present a convincing plan that demonstrates how he can progress into first-team football and continue his development at the highest level. That proposal could ultimately prove decisive as the midfielder weighs up the next step in his career.