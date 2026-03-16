Arsenal is one of the clubs chasing FC Midtjylland star

Darío Osorio has become one of the most talked-about players in Danish football, with the Chilean winger attracting significant interest from clubs across Europe. His performances have continued to draw attention, and he has now been linked with a potential move to Arsenal.

The Gunners are always searching for players capable of strengthening their squad as they aim to remain competitive at the highest level. As reported by Campo, the Gunners are among several teams currently monitoring the winger’s situation as they consider future additions to their attacking options.

The 22-year-old currently plays for Midtjylland, where his displays have helped raise his profile considerably. Many observers believe he could soon move to one of the world’s leading clubs if his development continues at the same pace.

Interest From England Growing

Interest in Osorio has intensified in recent weeks as more clubs follow his progress. Arsenal are understood to be among the teams tracking the winger closely as they assess whether he could become part of their long-term plans.

His performances for Midtjylland have been strong enough to convince several observers that he still has considerable room for improvement. With Premier League clubs regularly scouting talent across Europe, it is not surprising that his name has begun to feature prominently in transfer discussions.

The possibility of continuing his career in England has therefore increased, particularly as Premier League sides often look to add young and dynamic attackers capable of developing further within competitive squads.

Competition Could Influence Decision

Despite the attraction of joining a club such as Arsenal, there are also factors that could influence Osorio’s decision about his next move. The Gunners already possess a number of high-quality attacking players, meaning competition for places in the starting line-up is extremely strong.

For a young player aiming to establish himself at the highest level, regular playing time can be an important consideration. At Arsenal, breaking into the team immediately could prove challenging due to the depth of attacking talent available.

Because of this, Osorio may also consider clubs where opportunities to play regularly are more immediate, allowing him to continue his development while gaining valuable experience at a high level.

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